S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has set huge benchmarks at the box office. Despite new releases, the magnum opus has managed to rake in 4.75 crores in its 6th week at the domestic market.

The film’s Hindi version currently stands with a grand total of 505.93 crores nett in India. Baahubali 2 Hindi should end its theatrical run around 510 crores at the box office.

Apart from becoming the highest grosser of all time, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has also become the most profitable film of the year. Acquired at the cost of 90 crores (including 10 crores on P and A), the film has made a whopping profit of 415.93 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 462.14%.

Trending :

The film has set a huge benchmark at the box office with 728.53 crores gross (505.93 crores) collection solely from Hindi version, whereas 625.76 crores gross in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions. The gross India total of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion is 1131.69 crores.

In the overseas market, the film earned approximately 312 crores gross, thus taking its worldwide total to 1443.69 crores. A 1500 crore worldwide benchmark looks little tough for the film currently.

Lead actor Prabhas, who is overwhelmed with the response, earlier said, “I have my strong faith, respect and belief in Rajamouli sir. The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for me. If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for it.”

“When we started work on ‘Baahubali’, my sheer aim was to be able to live up to the imagination that Rajamouli sir had in mind. As an actor, my intention was to bring up Baahubali live on screen for the audiences. I never even expected in my wildest of dreams that the film would grow on to become a phenomenon of sorts. The feeling is ineffable today.”

Baahubali 2 also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.