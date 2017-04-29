Baahubali 2 – 1st Friday (Day 1) Box Office Collection : Makes 100 Crores+ Business

We all already knew that the magnum opus is going to take a monstrous opening at the Box Office, when it witnessed an occupancy as close to 100% in a 8 am show. Baahubali 2 has created insane stir across the country or rather worldwide at the Box Office.

Data is being compiled, but be assured a gigantic number is on cards. As per early estimates, the film collected approximately, 35-40 crores* in its Hindi version and 105-108 crores* nett including all versions. This is certainly a historic number in terms of box office. It has gone way beyond its prequel which had scored 50 crores on opening day (all versions included). It has now become the first film in history to make it to the 100 crore nett mark on day one itself.

Previously, films like Dhoom 3 [36.22 crore], Dangal [29.78 crore], PK [27 crore], Kick [26.52 crore] and Dabangg 2 [21 crore] have opened big on a non-holiday but they had a festival attached to it unlike Baahubali.

With a massive screen count of over 6000, the film was expected to achieve a milestone figure. Business in Tamil Nadu circuits was slightly affected after morning shows were cancelled due to financial issues between producers and distributors. The kind of response that was seen in Tamil Nadu was almost a reminder of a biggie release, like that of Rajinikanth.

Looking at the film’s performance on Friday, it looks like the extended weekend will be unthinkable. The movie is expected to fetch a lifetime nett of over 250 crores for the Hindi version only.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

We are yet to learn about the film’s performance in overseas circuits, which is set to be even better. It has been quite a while since Bollywood saw a major grosser amidst it. Ever since the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, there has not been a single mega grosser.

NOTE: Final Figures Will Be Updated Soon