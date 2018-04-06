Baaghi 2 Worldwide Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s Film Inches Close To The 200 Crore Mark

Not just in India, Baaghi 2 has even taken the overseas box office by storm as the film collected approximately USD $5.03 Million (32.70 crore) in its opening weekend, thereby recording the second biggest opening weekend of the year in the overseas belt. Even outside India, the film has comfortably surpassed the lifetime collections of films like Padman, Aiyaary, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid in just one week.

The film has broken the myth that action entertainers not featuring an A-List star work only in India, as the phenomenal collections in overseas market prove that such films are accepted by the audience globally. As far as India is concerned, the 7 day total of the film stands at a humongous total of 112.85 crore, thereby emerging the biggest hit for Tiger Shroff.

The film also marked the second consecutive 100 crore earner for the collaboration of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, whose last film, Judwaa 2 also scored a century in India.

The worldwide gross collections of the film as of today stands at 177.37 crore and the film is expected to enter the 200 crore club by the end of its second weekend.

Total Gross Box-Office Collections:

India: 144.67 crore

Overseas: 32.70 crore

Total: 177.37 crore