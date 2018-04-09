Baaghi 2 Overseas Box Office: Tiger Shroff Is Rapidly Increasing His Fan Base!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani opened on a phenomenal response at the Indian box office. The film has achieved a milestone by becoming the highest opener of 2018.

Baaghi 2 which showcases Tiger Shroff in a never seen before action-packed avatar also marks the actor’s biggest opener. Baaghi 2 has garnered immense love and appreciation from followed by a strong word of mouth.

The movie earned well at the overseas market too! Let’s take a look at how much the movie has earned till now at the overseas box office!

Week 1: $ 5.03 million

Weekend 2: $ 1.03 million

Total: $ 6.06 million [39.38 crores]

Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger’s Shroff hattrick outing has turned out to be the widest release. Tiger Shroff’s kickass punches, flying kicks and intense avatar has pic has piqued audience leading their footfalls towards theaters.

With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The film also brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

It also stars ensemble cast like Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is directed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.