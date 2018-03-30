Baaghi 2 Occupancy: This Tiger Shroff’s Action-Packed Film Opens With A Bang!

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 released in theatres today! The movie has quite a lot of buzz because the lead pair alleged lovers! The movie is a sequel to the 2016 Baaghi, which starred Tiger along with Shraddha Kapoor.

The movie has got some amazing advance booking and with the excitement amongst the audiences to see the lead pair romance on screen! The movie has opened with a good occupancy of 45%-50% which means it has one of the highest opening occupancies of 2018.

Baaghi 2 is all set to release in 45 countries! The screen count for the same is huge! For India, 3500 screens have been allotted to the movie. While Overseas count for the screens is 625, so the Worldwide total number of screens is 4125 screens.

While Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi sets a benchmark for action films in Bollywood, is all set to surpass that level and redefine action for the audience. Baaghi 2 presents all forms of action, from hand to hand combat, chase sequence, outdoor mega action sequences to all new forms of weaponry.