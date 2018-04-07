Baaghi 2 Is Comfortably Marching Towards The 150 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

Baaghi 2 is continuing to dominate theaters across the country as 5 crore* more came on the second Friday. Though there is a drop indeed when compared to the first Friday (25.81 crore), that was anyways an unimaginable number and almost double of what was expected to begin with.

In that aspect, film has still accumulated a decent number on its eighth day and that is a testimony to the fact that audiences are still interested in checking out the Tiger Shroff starrer.

The film has anyways overachieved in its first week with a total of 112.85 crores and now that the overall total already reads 117.85 crores*, the Ahmed Khan starrer has brought in more than what one would be expected out of it in its lifetime run.