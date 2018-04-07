Baaghi 2 Is Comfortably Marching Towards The 150 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

Baaghi 2 is continuing to dominate theaters across the country as 5 crore* more came on the second Friday. Though there is a drop indeed when compared to the first Friday (25.81 crore), that was anyways an unimaginable number and almost double of what was expected to begin with.
In that aspect, film has still accumulated a decent number on its eighth day and that is a testimony to the fact that audiences are still interested in checking out the Tiger Shroff starrer.
The film has anyways overachieved in its first week with a total of 112.85 crores and now that the overall total already reads 117.85 crores*, the Ahmed Khan starrer has brought in more than what one would be expected out of it in its lifetime run.
As things stand today, 130 crore mark would be comfortably surpassed by the Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star film by the end of the second weekend. From there, a 150 crore total should be a cakewalk and that would set it up well for a Blockbuster status.
However, since next Friday arrives Varun Dhawan starrer October and that is more of a classy entertainer in the offering, an even higher total could be achieved by Baaghi 2 in its final lifetime run.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources