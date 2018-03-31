Baaghi 2 Defies All Predictions, Takes The BEST Opening Of 2018

Predictions have failed big time, and how!

Though it had earlier seemed that 12 crore were on the cards for sure, a number of around 15 crore seemed like the maximum the film would manage to stretch on Friday. However, what has happened actually is something out of the world. It is no more about just the 15 crore, 18 crore or even 20 crore number. The film has actually managed to shoot up much higher, as an unbelievable number of 25.10 crore has come in. This is double of what the predictions have seemed like and is possibly the biggest surprise ever when it comes to expectations v/s reality.

It is clear that audiences have a mind of their own and after watching the action packed promo they had made up their mind to give this Tiger Shroff film a dekko in theaters. The manner in which producer Sajid Nadiadwala went all out in keeping the action element intact in this Ahmed Khan directed film to the smart promotional, marketing and release strategy adopted by Fox Star meant that Baaghi 2 reached out to the right kind of audiences at the right place and the right time.