Baaghi 2 Crosses 2 Hrithik Roshan Films & 1 Salman Khan Film In Top 10 Opening Days For An Action Film

With two back to back unsuccessful releases, Tiger Shroff desperately needed his next film to work. And it looks like his prayers have been answered, as his film Baaghi 2 has not only managed to become 2018’s highest opener, beating films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan, it has also become one of the highest opening action films in Bollywood.

The film collected an unprecedented 25.10 crores on its opening day, earning itself the 7th spot on the list of the top 10 opening days for an action film. Its a huge achievement for the young actor, considering that the list is dominated by established superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan.

In a recent interview with IANS, Tiger talked about how important Baaghi 2 was for him, “When it comes to the success or failure of my movies, I would be lying if I say that it does not impact me at all. It does. In an industry as tough and competitive as Bollywood is, you’re only as good as your last performance. When you’ve put your heart and soul into a movie, you obviously want to see it do well at the box office and be appreciated by the audience.”

Talking about his experience of shooting for the film he said, “I enjoyed every aspect of ‘Baaghi 2′ — the filming, the emotions, the action, the way characters just played off each other. There was great energy on the set, and just so much talent. It is also a cinematically exceptional movie, and the way that the action sequences have been captured is simply brilliant.”