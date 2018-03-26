Baaghi 2 Box Office: Will It Surpass The Lifetime Collection Of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi?

Baaghi 2 Box Office: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi was one of the most loved films of 2016. The film not only entertained the audience but also raised a bar of action in the Indian Cinema. Bollywood’s favourite Tiger Shroff surely knows how to steal our hearts with his chiseled body and high octane action.

In the first part, we saw Tiger showing off some amazing action and obviously his dance moves too. He was seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi and their chemistry was definitely the main highlight of the film.

Talking about Baaghi 2 now, the trailer has garnered a lot of appreciation. In this second instalment of Baaghi, Tiger Shroff will be seen with his rumoured lady love, Disha Patani and oh boy, they look fabulous together! Though, we couldn’t see much of them in the trailer but every bit of them is just so cute! Baaghi 2 has high powered action or we must say Tiger has crossed his own bar.

Both Baaghi and Baaghi 2 do have the same base that is action but the story-line is completely different. Baaghi was released in 2016 and it was a hit back then! The film had successfully managed to leave its mark and amaze the audience. The film had collected 11.94 crores on its first day, it enjoyed a mind blowing weekend by collecting 38.58 crores and it completed its first week on a good note with 59.72 crores. The film stood at the grand total of 76.00 crores.

Well, these numbers show that even Baaghi 2 will open on a huge note! The makers of Baaghi 2 have already started the advance booking at the ticket windows. This shows how confident the makers are! Also given the fact about Tiger and Disha’s huge fan following and their chemistry, it will attract several eyeballs. Above all, the makers of Baaghi have also announced the third instalment of the film.

Well, we do think Baaghi 2 will surpass Baaghi’s lifetime collection. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.