Baaghi 2 Box Office Lifetime Prediction: How Much Will This Tiger Shroff Starrer Earn?

Since we all know Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 has been winning hearts and breaking records! It enjoyed the biggest opening day collection of 2018. Collecting a whopping 25.10 crores on its opening day, Baaghi 2 is unstoppable at the box office.

One thing is for sure that the movie is going to do some amazing business at the Box Office. Well, we are sure the movie is going to be Tiger Shroff’s highest grosser since it’s just odd 3 crores away from crossing his last highest grosser Baaghi.

Tiger’s previous movies have been average at the box office. the lowest on the sheet is Munna Michael 33.12 crores, above that comes A Flying Jatt 38.10 crores. The first on the list is Baaghi with 76.00 crores followed by is debut film Heropanti which collected 55.00 crores!