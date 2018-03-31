Baaghi 2 Box Office Day 1: Early Trends Suggest A BLOCKBUSTER Opening

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 has opened with an amazing morning occupancy at the box office. It has got average reviews but the audiences are loving it! With the delightful combo of the rumoured couple Tiger & Disha, the amazing action sequences and of course their amazing chemistry have been liked.

Baaghi 2 is a sequel to the 2016 Baaghi, which starred Tiger along with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie had got some amazing advance booking and hence it looks like the first day collections are going to be mind-blowing!

Early estimates indicates that this actioner shall fare in the range of 24-26 crores on its first day at the box office. If the numbers are somewhere around this, then It looks like it will rule the box office.