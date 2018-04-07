Baaghi 2 Beats Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety To Become The 2nd Highest Grossing Film Of 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 released on the 30th March whereas Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha’s hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released in February at the ticket window.These two films have already crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Baaghi 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have become the Highest Grossing Films Of 2018. Now, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 has surpassed the collections of Sonu Ke Titu Sweety‘s collection (108.46 crores) to acquire the 2nd position in the above-mentioned list.

Tiger Shroff’s film holds the 2nd position in the list now with a collection of 112.85 crores. The next target for the film will be Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat which has a lifetime collection of 300 crores.