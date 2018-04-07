Baaghi 2 Beats Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety To Become The 2nd Highest Grossing Film Of 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 released on the 30th March whereas Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha’s hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released in February at the ticket window.These two films have already crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office.
Baaghi 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have become the Highest Grossing Films Of 2018. Now, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 has surpassed the collections of Sonu Ke Titu Sweety‘s collection (108.46 crores) to acquire the 2nd position in the above-mentioned list.
Tiger Shroff’s film holds the 2nd position in the list now with a collection of 112.85 crores. The next target for the film will be Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat which has a lifetime collection of 300 crores.
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Padmaavat
|300.00*
|2. Baaghi 2
|117.85*
|3. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|108.46 *
|4. Raid
|100.14*
|5. PadMan
|78.95*
Trending
- Hindi Medium Crosses The 100 Crore Mark At The Chinese Box Office
- Tiger Shroff Makes A Grand Entry To The Koimoi’s Star Index With Baaghi 2!
If you are someone who can’t get over actor Tiger Shroff’s fit body in his current release Baaghi 2, then you can transform yourself with some basic martial art techniques. Siddharth Singh, Mixed Martial Arts Trainer for the brand Reebok, recently guided beginners with tips and tricks to become the next Baaghi.
Commenting on the role played by mainstream cinema in promoting the fitness form, he said, “Just like rock music in India became popular after movies like ‘Rock On‘, mainstream cinema can help MMA (Mixed Martial art) grow in India. However, it has to be done responsibly and audiences need to be educated in the right way. Having said that, a film star endorsing it will definitely drive more people into this fitness form.”