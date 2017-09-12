Baadshaho Witnesses A Drop On Its 2nd Monday At The Box Office

Going into its 2nd week, Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho has seen a drop in its collections. The movie enjoyed a good first week with single screens’ strong back. It has done well in massy areas, thanks to the huge fan following of Ajay Devgn & Emraan Hashmi.

Though the film was not the multiplex crowd puller and opened to average reviews from the critics. It managed to cross the 70 crore mark after 10 days. The film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Hindi Medium [69.50 crores] and emerged as the seventh grossing Hindi film of the year. The film has collected 1.15 crores on its 2nd Monday and now stands at the grand total of 72.42 crores. The 100 crore mark is a dream for the film now. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, on the other hand, is giving a tough competition to the film. Driving with the content base being strong, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is slowly and steadily leading this race.

It would be interesting to see how Baadshaho will fare when 3 new releases will strike the cinema halls this week. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Simran and Lucknow Central will release this week grabbing a huge chunk of screens from the current releases. Terminator 2 will also re-release in 3D this week.

Ajay Devgn who is currently shooting for Raid in Lucknow will soon be back in the city for the trailer launch of his next film Golmaal Again. Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s, Raid is based on real life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known. Raid will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta. He will also be seen in Golmaal Again. It is the fourth instalment from Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise.