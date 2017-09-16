Baadshaho, released with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, managed to enjoy a decent 1st week at the box office. It collected 64.14 crores in its week one. Let’s see where the film stands after 2 weeks.

Baadshaho faced an unexpectedly tough competition from the other release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. After its week one, this Ajay Devgn starrer crawled towards earning a respectable total.

After its 2 weeks of runtime, the movie has earned 76.57 crores at the box office. Which means the movie has just earned 12.43 crores in its week 2 which definitely is a crash.

Check out the list of Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest grossers of all time:

Though, Baadshaho has just managed to edge cross Drishyam in the list of Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest grossers. Drishyam clocked 76.16 crores in its lifetime. Because it was made on a tighter budget it didn’t end up on losing side. But Baadshaho’s fate will not be the same.

Baadshaho, before this, crossed Satyagraha (67.85 crores) in the list. The next target to cross for Baadshaho is unachievable. Raajneeti with 93 crores is above Baadshaho in the list.

Ajay Devgn, who will also be seen essaying the role of an income tax officer in Raid, is shooting for the film in Lucknow.

Ajay recently did a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter, where he was asked when he will visit Lucknow. “Coming soon! This month for Raid shooting,” Ajay replied.

Next, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, which is the 4th instalment in Golmaal series. Golmaal gang – Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu has been now joined by Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh. The trailer could be revealed anytime soon.