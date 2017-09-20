Baadshaho Trying Hard To Touch The 80 Crore Mark At The Box Office

When, on one hand Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is spreading its magic at the box office, released on the same day – Baadshaho is counting its last days at the box office.

It had masala, entertainment, seeti-maar dialogues, item songs, Ajay Devgn & Emraan Hashmi – still it lost the grip after a good first week. It marks the fourth collaboration of Luthria with Ajay. They had earlier worked for Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. The film released on September 1.

Though it has crossed Jab Harry Met Sejal & Hindi Medium in the list of highest grossers of 2017, it’ll not move a position up. Reason being, it follows Badrinath Ki Dulhania which stands way high at 116.60 crores. Entering its 3rd week, the movie clocked a total of 76.57 crores in its first two weeks combined. Though low, the movie is still bringing in moolah for the makers.

The film has grossed 1.45 crores at the end of its 3rd weekend. The film now stands at the grand total of 78.02 crores at the box office.

Trending :

Emraan Hashmi, who has played a very important role in the film, says his wife Parveen doesn’t allow him to be around her when she is playing poker.

“I have always been amazed by poker. I have never really won a good hand at poker, but in fact, my wife is very good at the sport. Whenever she is playing poker with her friends, she never lets me around her, as she considers me unlucky.” Emraan said in a statement.

The actor spoke about the sport at The Spartan Poker’s India Poker Championship Awards ceremony, which was held last week in Bengaluru. Emraan was the guest of honour for the first edition of championship.