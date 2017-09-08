Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho is giving other Bollywood releases a run for its money with its wonderful collection at the box office. Baadshaho opened last week and has so far collected 64.14 crores.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer has jumped to the 3rd position in the list of Top 10 Highest Grossers Of Emraan Hashmi. The film has crossed the lifetime collections of almost all major films of Emraan Hashmi after it’s first weekend.

The film had earlier crossed the collections of Jannat 2 (42.00 crores) and Murder 2 (46.00 crores) and now after adding the movie’s 1st Thursday collection 3.60 crores, it stands with a total of 64.14 crores. With these collections, Baadshaho surpasses Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (59.00 crores).

After surpassing Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho has to fight with Bipasha Basu, Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi starrer Raaz 3 (70.00 crores) to achieve the second spot in the list of Top 10 Highest Grossers of Emraan Hashmi.

Baadshaho had released in 3242 screens. he action-drama thriller revolves around a royal heist with 1975 Emergency in the backdrop. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Mishra, Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Based on the Emergency period, Baadshaho is about a heist planned by Emraan and Ajay for the royal princess, Ileana. Even though the movie faces tough competition from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Baadshaho has done pretty well in terms of the box office numbers till now.

This Friday, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Bobby Deol-Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys has hit the screens and it will be interesting to see how the movie survives at the box office.