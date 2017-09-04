This week released two good movies at the box office, Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Baadshaho, being the celebratory fodder for single screen masses has been doing pretty well at the box office.

2017 is proving to be a roller coaster ride for Bollywood. After Baahubali 2 storm, box office witnessed a dull phase with biggies like Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal getting flopped. But with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha it seems good old days for Bollywood are back. Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho are performing very good at the box office. In fact, Baadshaho has entered the list of ‘Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2017’. The film has evicted Half Girlfriend (32.04 crores) and surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania (43.05 crores) and Jagga Jasoos (33.17 crores) to settle on 8th rank just below Jab Harry Met Sejal (45.75 crores).

The movie opened on a decent note grossing 12.03 crores on its 1st day. It faced competition from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and previously running Bareilly Ki Barfi. Considering the movie released on 2800 screens all over India the opening day was decent. It jumped on its 2nd day and collected 15.60 crores. On Sunday too, the movie has again jumped and it has collected 43.30 crores. This isn’t a movie which will get praised by critics but it’s one of those movies which has its loyal audience. Today is the real test for the film to see whether it’ll crash or witness a usual drop.

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men. Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra complete the team of these six badasses in the film.