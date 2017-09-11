Baadshaho Slows Down Its Speed In 2nd Weekend At The Box Office

Previous week’s releases Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho were two strong racers at the box office. Baadshaho sloped downhill whereas Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is holding its fort.

Baadshaho has managed to cross the 70 crore mark after 10 days. Currently standing at 71.74 crore*, the film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Hindi Medium [69.50 crores] and emerged as the seventh grossing Hindi film of the year. This is where it would stay eventually since all six Bollywood flicks above it, right from Raees to Kaabil, are 100 crore affairs and the Milan Luthria directed film won’t be able to hit a century. It would now be interesting to see whether the journey towards the 80 crore mark would be smooth for the film or would it have to wait right till the middle of the third week for it to happen.

Ajay on Monday did a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter, where he was asked when he will visit Lucknow. “Coming soon! This month for Raid shooting,” Ajay replied. Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s, Raid is based on real life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known. Raid will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta. He will also be seen in Golmaal Again. It is the fourth instalment from Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise.

The first instalment Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006. The previous three instalments featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others. Golmaal Again also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is slated to release on Diwali. It will clash with Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar.