Both Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan saw a very good increase in collections on Saturday that was also partly aided by the Eid holiday. Nonetheless, better numbers have further set the two films well for Sunday as that would mean overall a fine weekend for the industry.

Baadshaho collected 15.60 crore more on Saturday and with this the overall total has reached 27.63 crore. The film is bringing in numbers on expected lines and while good momentum so far has ensured that the weekend would sail through smoothly, it would be interesting to see how weekdays turn out for the Milan Luthria directed affair. A good hold is pretty much needed for the film because even though the opening has been good so far, it is now time to leverage this and keep the momentum going.

On the other hand the makers of Shubh Mangal Savdhan could well be breathing a little easier since Saturday saw a very good jump with 5.56 crores more been added to the total. At 8.27 crores, the film is moving in the right direction as far as the theatrical returns are concerned. Producers Krishika Lulla and Aanand L. Rai have set the film at a very reasonable cost and smart pitching has ensured that the Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar affair turns out to be safe at the table stage itself.

Still, it is a different kind of charm altogether when a film emerges a good success in theaters as well, as has been the case with Bareilly Ki Barfi, and director RS Prasanna has set the stage for the film to march well into the weekdays.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder