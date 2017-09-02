This week’s major of the two releases – Baadshaho was already aiming for a good start and as per early estimates it has got one. Starring the explosive jodi of Emraan Hashmi & Ajay Devgn, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora – Baadshaho had everything to pull the public towards cinema halls.

On its 1st day, Baadshaho opened to a decent start overall. Though it ruled the single screens, multiplexes were decent. It opened to 30-35% morning occupancy all over the country on its 1st day. Early estimates are flowing in and it is being said the 1st day of the film will be in the range of 11 crores. If the accurate numbers fall in the same range then this film will evict Shivaay (10.24 crores) to enter the top 5 opening days of Ajay Devgn.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of Emergency (1975-1977). It narrates a fictional story of six people who try to bring a change in their destiny by pulling of a heist.

Emraan Hashmi says Baadshaho is a very different script from other heist movies seen in Bollywood. Luthria also praised Emraan for his dedication, and said that he is confident that his character in Baadshaho will be the most entertaining one in his career.

“Emraan is a mix of instinct and deep thinking. He doesn’t show it to others, but I know that he puts in a lot of effort to prepare for the role, and I can say with confidence that character in the film will the most entertaining in his career.” said the director.

On the other hand, early estimates for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan indicate an average start. According to the estimates, the film will open in the range of 3 crores. Though, if the case is same as predicted, the movie has done well than Bareilly Ki Barfi which opened with 2.42 crores.

It will be interesting to see where Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will stand if Baadshaho rules this week. Let’s see who leads who in this interesting race at the box office.