There are smiles coming back for Bollywood as Baadshaho, as well as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, are continuing to bring in audiences in theaters. From a bad situation that was prevalent till one month back before the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, box office has seen a turnaround of sorts as patrons have at least started returning in theaters.

This is being evidenced both as single screens as well as multiplexes, what with the Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi, as well as Ayushmann Khurranna-Bhumi Pednekar starrers, working well with the target audiences. While both films did well over the weekend, on Monday too good moolah came in.

Let’s talk about Baadshaho. The Milan Luthria film collected 6 crores* more and though an even bigger hold would have made it march must faster towards the success mark, no major fall means it should turn out to be a coverage affair at the least. In the current times, even this is good news for all involved, especially since Baadshaho didn’t really release as a much-hyped film and hence was relying primarily on the star power of Ajay Devgn and then single screen audiences patronizing it. With 50.12 crores* in its kitty so far, the film is aiming for the first week of 63-65 crore.

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men. Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra complete the team of these six badasses in the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

