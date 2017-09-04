Emraan Hashmi, even after having a loyal fan base, has not been that lucky when it comes to earning path breaking moolah at the box office. Unfortunately his highest earning film at the box office, still, is The Dirty Picture (85 crores) which came way back in 2011.

He has some commendable performances to his credit like Shanghai, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Jannat, and The Dirty Picture. He has come a long way from being a serial kisser to a serious performer. He still has not been able to attract enough audiences towards cinema hall.

This week’s release Baadshaho is all about Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn. The movie opened on a decent note but had a good weekend of 43.30 crores, crossing the lifetime collections of multiple Emraan Hashmi films in just 3 days. The movie has crossed Raja Natwarlal (29.50 crores), Jannat (31.20 crores), Azhar (33 crores), Hamari Adhuri Kahani (37.50 crores), Ghanchakkar (38.40 crores) and Jannat 2 (42 crores). Baadshaho is at 5th position in the list below Murder 2 which stands at 46 crores.

The movie seems to be safe seeing the weekend collections but today will be the key in its lifetime collections. If the movie crashes from today, it’ll find really hard to sustain against Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which has also been showing good jumps at the box office.

Emraan Hashmi is not eager to be part of another installment of Raaz or Murder franchise and says he now wants to do films that reflect his thinking.

“There was a phase when I was doing whatever was being offered to me without doing any analysis. At that time, I didn’t want to sit at home and keep on working. But at this moment, I am very focused on good stories, and don’t want to do a film just for the heck of it,” Emraan said at an event recently.

“I am not the same person I was five or six years back. So, when people ask me if I will do Raaz or Murder, I don’t think I will get into that. I would like to get into films that reflect my thinking,” he added.