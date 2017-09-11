Though Baadshaho has slowed down its speed at the box office after its glorious 1st week, the movie now stands with the total of 71.74 crores* at the box office. It recently crossed Jab Harry Met Sejal at the box office and now it has achieved another feat by crossing Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium.

Starring a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra – Baadshaho enjoyed a good week 1 courtesy the amazing response it got from single screens. Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium was a satirical take on Indian education system, it grossed 69 crores at the box office. The film was made on a tight budget hence was declared as a super hit. Baadshaho in its 2nd week has crossed Hindi Medium‘s lifetime collections. The status for Baadshaho will not be same as Hindi Medium as it’s a lavishly made film on a high budget. Baadshaho is standing a position below Badrinath Ki Dulhania which collected 116.60 crores. Crossing this Varun Dhawan starrer is an impossible task for Baadshaho.

Baadshaho narrates a fictional story of six people who try to bring a change in their destiny by pulling off a heist. Baadshaho marks the fourth collaboration of Luthria with Ajay. They had earlier worked for Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. The film released on September 1.

Ajay said that his bond has become stronger with Milan — personal and professional — over time. “Our friendship is not for the last 18 years, and not from the time of Kachche Dhaage. It is before that…We don’t need to discuss much about our requirements. There is a comfort zone. I know what Milan wants, and he knows how will I perform,” he said.