Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho is holding well at the box office. The action and drama packed collected around 2.10 crores yesterday (2nd Friday) and now stands with a grand total of 66.24 crores.

This film has already surpassed Jab Harry Met Sejal to hold the 9th spot in the Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2017. Baadshaho is 3rd Highest Grossing Film Of Emraan Hashmi and 10th Highest Grossing Film Of Ajay Devgn.

After Baadshaho, Emraan Hashmi is working on a documentary on cancer, but the actor says making it is tough as there are always doubts about its commercial value. The documentary is tentatively titled The C Word.

“Documentary is the first (priority). We will see when it will see the light of the day. Getting an outlet for that in this country is very difficult because not many documentary films are made,” Emraan told IANS.

Emraan, who has penned a book his struggle around his son Ayaan’s cancer treatment, added, “People always question the commercial value of a documentary.” Asked how is it turning out to be, the actor said he is not singing songs in it.

Baadshaho had released in 3242 screens. he action-drama thriller revolves around a royal heist with 1975 Emergency in the backdrop. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshahostars Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Mishra, Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men. Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra complete the team of these six badasses in the film.

This Friday, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Bobby Deol-Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys has hit the screens and it will be interesting to see how the movie survives at the box office.