Baadshaho Holds Well On 1st Tuesday At The Indian Box Office

Fortunately, audiences have options available for entertainment in theaters. In the times when there were lone survivors like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha or before that Hindi Medium for a long time, thankfully audiences can pick and choose today, what with Baadshaho as well as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan running in theaters together and finding attention.

This was evident on Tuesday as well when Baadshaho brought in 6.12 crore and in the process has accumulated 56.24 crores. The Ajay Devgn starrer is not as expensive as Shivaay which means recovering cost should turn out to be relatively easier. It still has some distance to cover in its quest to approach the 80 crore mark. Hence, unless there is a steep decline in the second weekend, it should manage to reach there. Moreover, when a film is accepted by the single screens especially, typically the trending is better on a week by week basis.

Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of Emergency, in the year 1970. Asked about making films of that era, Luthria told IANS here: “The reason is simple. I find people of that era more dramatic, more emotional than today’s generation. Nowadays, people fall in love, they break up and move on easily… Between two friends, people come close and go away easily. But earlier it was not like that.

“These days, everything looks the same. For me, drama comes from complexity… From how, in the same situation, three people thinking differently and that is changing the situation. Earlier, if friendship turned into enmity, it would go to a disastrous level. In fact, if you look at the international entertainment, whether it is ‘House Of Cards’ or ‘Game of Thrones’, it’s all about drama. Therefore, I prefer to explore that era in my stories.”

Trending :

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder