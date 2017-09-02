Ajay Devgn has reasons to smile. His Baadshaho has taken a good start at the box office. With 12.03 crore coming in, the film is finding a good platform to grow since in terms of ‘masala’ entertainment, this is a key choice available for the audience.

As a matter of fact the film has opened even better than Shivaay [10.24 crore] which released on Diwali last year. That film had clashed with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and still managed to hold on to its own. Now that Baadshaho has only Shubh Mangal Saavdhan for competition and has arrived on a regular Friday, the collections have pretty much evened out.

The film demonstrates once again that audiences do have a taste for such kind of commercial entertainers provided they are packaged and presented well. Yes, films with varied subjects that are niche or offbeat are always welcome; however they need to be smartly put together in a controlled budget. However, it needs experience to put together an out and out commercial entertainer like Baadshaho and for that Milan Luthria has done well to bring in ample ingredients in place with a big cast to attract audience, what with Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta added to the mix.

Masses are liking the film and that should ensure that the weekend shows good growth from here on. While the film appears safe from here, what needs to be seen is the kind of success tag that it manages to get. Baadshaho is an expensive affair and hence needs good collections on a consistent note to emerge as a clean Hit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

