After Baadshaho surpassing a number of films in the list of Emraan Hashmi’s highest grossing movies has now entered the list of Ajay Devgn’s Top 10 Highest Grossing movies. Let’s see what else movies can Baadshaho cross if it earns at the same pace.

Baadshaho having the strong back of single screens stands at a grand total of 60.54 crores at the box office. The film was expected to do well having major of factors in the favour of it. It has what Indian audiences were striving to see since a long time – pure masala. Ajay Devgn’s last film Shivaay could not do as per expectations but Baadshaho is filling that missing gap till now. Yes! the budget could be an issue of the film as it’s too much. Still, with every passing day, the film has been stepping towards the safe zone.

Baadshaho has crossed the lifetime collections of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (59 crores). The next target for the film to cross is Satyagraha which stands at 67.85 crores. If all goes well it can also cross Drishyam‘s 76.16 crores. This week there are no such major releases so Baadshaho could have the leverage of one more week. Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol-Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys is releasing this week.

Trending :

Ajay Devgn, who will be seen essaying the role of an income tax officer in Raid, will be shooting for the film in Lucknow. Ajay recently did a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter, where he was asked when he will visit Lucknow. “Coming soon! This month for Raid shooting,” Ajay replied.

Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s, Raid is based on real life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known. It will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. It is the fourth installment from Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise. The film, also starring Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is slated to release on Diwali. The first installment Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006.