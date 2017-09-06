A few weeks ago a film came which was emerged as a sweet surprise – Mubarakan. Over a month after, Baadshaho released which is also doing well at the box office. Both movies had one common factor in Ileana D’Cruz.

Ileana D’Cruz has had a good track record at the box office as apart from a couple of films all rest have worked good. But she has been doing many multi starrers and desperately needs a solo hit to prove her finesse.

Baadshaho, in less than a week, has crossed the last collections of Ileana’s Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Mubarakan and main Tera Hero. It has landed at the 3rd position of Ileana D’Cruz’s highest grossers. Baadshaho‘s word of mouth is mixed but collections prove that the movie is trending well. Baadshaho currently stands at the total of 56.24 crores, whereas Phata Poster Nikla Hero‘s lifetime collection was 37.85 crores, Mubarakan’s was 54.53 crores and Main Tera Hero’s lifetime collection ended up on 55 crores. Barfi (120 crores) is holding its strong 2nd position whereas Rustom is the winner in the list with 127.49 crores. Baadshaho is not reaching near them until a miracle happens for the film.

Ileana D’Cruz says she got extremely emotional and was “crying like a baby” on the last day of Baadshaho, leaving her co-star Ajay Devgn scared.

“I had put up a bunch of pictures of the last day (over social media) because I was incredibly emotional. I think I scared the hell out of Ajay because I was crying so much. And they were just like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was crying like a baby. I have never cried that much in my entire life on a set,” Ileana said on TV show Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2.