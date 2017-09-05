Baadshaho‘s Monday collections are out and it has passed the acid test not showing a major crash. Starring Ajay Devgn & Emraan Hashmi, the movie has jumped to the 4th position in the list of Top 10 Highest Grossers of Emraan Hashmi.

The film after its 1st weekend crossed the lifetime collections of almost all major films of Emraan Hashmi. With Monday’s collection, Baadshaho now stands at the total of 50.12 crores. It has crossed the lifetime collections of Emraan Hashmi-Jacqueline Fernandez’s Murder 2 (46 crores). The next target for the film is to cross Once Upon A Time In A Mumbaai (56 crores) which coincidentally has the same leading stars, writer, and director of Baadshaho.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho, which features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal, collected 12.60 crores on its opening day and received a hike in numbers with collections of 15.60 crores and 15.10 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of Emergency, in the year 1970. Asked about making films of that era, Luthria told IANS here: “The reason is simple. I find people of that era more dramatic, more emotional than today’s generation. Nowadays, people fall in love, they break up and move on easily… Between two friends, people come close and go away easily. But earlier it was not like that.

“These days, everything looks the same. For me, drama comes from complexity… From how, in the same situation, three people thinking differently and that is changing the situation. Earlier, if friendship turned into enmity, it would go to a disastrous level. In fact, if you look at the international entertainment, whether it is ‘House Of Cards’ or ‘Game of Thrones’, it’s all about drama. Therefore, I prefer to explore that era in my stories.”