Baadshaho which released previous week had a good first week but it showed a downward trend from its 2nd Friday. The movie, barring The Dirty Picture, so far has crossed every film in the list of Emraan Hashmi highest grossing list.

When someone will list down the most underrated actors of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi will surely be on the list. He has some really memorable roles to his credit but not his single movie has even entered the 100 crore club. Hard to believe, but his highest grossing film is 2011’s The Dirty Picture, which made a collection of 85 crores at the box office. Baadshaho now stands at the grand total of 71.74 crores* as it has crossed Raaz 3 to claim the 2nd position in the list.

Emraan Hashmi is working on a documentary on cancer, but the actor says making it is tough as there are always doubts about its commercial value.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of All Time

Trending :

The documentary is tentatively titled The C Word. “Documentary is the first (priority). We will see when it will see light of the day. Getting an outlet for that in this country is very difficult because not many documentary films are made,” Emraan told IANS.

Emraan, who has penned in a book his struggle around his son Ayaan’s cancer treatment, added: “People always question the commercial value of a documentary.” Asked how is it turning out to be, the actor said he is not singing songs in it. “Let us see what happens,” he said.

Will Baadshaho turn out to be to Emraan Hashmi’s highest grossing movie? It will have to cross 85 crores of The Dirty Picture to achieve this feat. What do you think of the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.