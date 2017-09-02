One year ago when Ajay Devgn came up with his most ambitious project Shivaay, the film failed to open big (10.24 crores) at the box office. This year he is back to his game with Baadshaho as the film has crossed 1st day of Shivaay at the box office.

When you’ve Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in one film which is directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora – the film is expected to open big. It has lived up to everyone’s expectations and has collected 12.03 crores on its 1st day. It has crossed all the highest opening day figures of Ajay Devgn apart from Singham Returns (32 crores).

Himmatwala (12 crores), Bol Bachchan (11.40 crores) and Satyagraha (11 crores) are the remaining 3 in the list of Ajay Devgn’s top 5 openers.

Check out the list of Ajay Devgn’s highest openers here:



Films Year Collections Singham Returns 2014 32.00 Cr Baadshaho 2017 12.03 Cr Himmatwala 2013 12.00 Cr Bol Bachchan 2012 11.40 Cr Satyagraha 2013 11.00 Cr

Actress Ileana D’Cruz says she got extremely emotional and was crying like a baby on the last day of Baadshaho, leaving her co-star Ajay Devgn scared.

“I had put up a bunch of pictures of the last day (over social media) because I was incredibly emotional. I think I scared the hell out of Ajay because I was crying so much. And they were just like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was crying like a baby. I have never cried that much in my entire life on a set.” Ileana said on TV show Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2.

Apart from Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn is also doing Golmaal Again. It also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is slated to release on Diwali. Recently, the star was asked his love for his fans, he said “I think they (fans) are the one who makes you a star so their opinion should be considered. They really love you and they know what they want from you, so I think their opinion should matter.”