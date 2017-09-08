Ajay Devgn’s much-applauded film Baadshaho has finally surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal to enter the Top 10 Highest Grosser Bollywood Films Of 2017.

This action packed film now holds the 9th position in the list. Baadshaho has minted 64.14 crores till date whereas Shah Rukh Khan Jab Harry Met Sejal ended its box office run at 62.50 crores.

Director Milan Luthria’s this film has already created some benchmarks at the box office. Baadshaho is already Ajay Devgn’s 10th Highest Grossing Film Of All Time beating Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai whereas it is 3rd Highest Grossing Film Of All Time Of Emraan Hashmi.

Check out the list of Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2017:

In an interview with The Indian Express, Milan was asked if he considers the box office numbers as an important factor in determining the success of a film, the director said, “I think I was misquoted when someone wrote I am not interested in numbers. I do look at the numbers. The point I was trying to make is that a filmmaker has to divide his attention. It would be a lie to say that we are not focused on numbers. We are running an expensive business, there is a lot of money and many careers at stake.” Adding to the idea, he says, “But there should be a time when a filmmaker must switch off from numbers. When you are getting a song composed, writing lyrics, designing a costume or filming a scene, at that time you can’t think of numbers. You have to shut that door in your mind and become artistic, work with your actors, get that energy flowing on the sets and if the energy will be good, the numbers will follow.”

In the recent past, Bollywood fans have rejected Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal respectively. Does this put a pressure on filmmakers? Milan said, “It is not about the actors. It is never an actor who fails, it’s the film that falters. The actor moves on and his popularity remains but filmmakers should continue making movies and give the viewers the best of what they can. Filmmaking is anyway a difficult job to do, they should not complicate it by constantly focusing on what went wrong. Viewers will come and watch a film only if the content is good. So, let’s focus on that only.”