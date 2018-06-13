Avengers: Infinity War Worldwide Box Office: 4th Entrant In The $ 2 Billion Club, Star Wars In Danger?

Avengers: Infinity War along with India has been successful to cross major biggies at the worldwide box office too. The movie started on a bumper note but towards the second half of its release, it started to show slowing signs. But nevertheless,s it has entered a club in which there were just 3 movies.

The expectations from Avengers: Infinity War were definitely sky-high and given the opening boost of the film, it will fall a bit short of them. The movie has entered the USD $ 2 Billion club, which is a humongous feat to achieve for any film.

Avengers: Infinity War is the 4th entrant in the USD $ 2 billion club. Rest of the 3 are – Avatar topping the list with USD $ 2.78 billion, on the second it’s everyone’s favourite Titanic with USD $ 2.18 billion and on the third, it’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens with USD $ 2.06 billion. Avengers: Infinity War now stands at USD $ 2.01 billion. It’ll be interesting to see how it’ll cross Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel’s sixth film to reach that number, including the second most recent installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War brings together 22 superheroes to fight one super villain Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson.

The film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.

The superhero tent pole opened to $257.6 million last weekend, attaining the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time.

The film got a flying start in India too by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.