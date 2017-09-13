Arjun Rampal’s Daddy Faces The Heat On Its 2nd Tuesday

Daddy had an average occupancy of 10%-15% on the opening day which hit the screens along with Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer Poster Boys. Considering there was Rampal in the film, it was expected to do much, much better.

While there were high expectations from the movie, it failed to impress the audience. Looks like the film is going to have a crucial week ahead, as it has to show better numbers in the coming days so as to avoid being a flop.

Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy had started off at a slow pace at the box office and has remained low in its collections on weekdays also. Let’s take a look at the figures here:

1st Weekend – 4.60 Crores

1st Monday – 0.65 lakhs

1st Tuesday – 0.70 lakhs

Total – 5.95 Crores

Although Arjun Rampal’s portrayal as Arun Gawli is garnering a lot of praises from critics and audience alike, the film is probably having a tough time amid already running films like Baadshaho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and now It and Poster Boys.

Stephen King’s adaptation, IT, is garnering a lot of appreciation and enjoying good reviews and ratings. The popularity of the Hollywood film might just turn out to the biggest nightmare for ‘Daddy‘ right now.

The movie is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and revolves around the life of Gawli, a son of a jobless mill worker who makes it big as a gangster and turns out to be one of the most prominent faces of Mumbai underworld. A lot of anticipation was being made surrounding the movie, because this is the first time an attempt was being made to bring alive the character of mobster Arun Gawli who was one of the most prominent faces of Mumbai underworld.