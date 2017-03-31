Box Office – Phillauri collects similar to Commando 2 in Week One

Four big grossers of 2017 have been Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil. If one leaves these biggies starring big stars aside, other releases so far have seen Week One collections in the range of 20 crore. This is how the run of Phillauri too has looked so far, what with 22.68 crore coming after Week One.

Here are the first week numbers of all other films in the same range this year:

Commando 2 – 23.1 crore

Phillauri – 22.68 crore

Rangoon – 22 crore

OK Jaanu – 19 crore

While Rangoon and OK Jaanu were out and out rejects, Commando 2 was fair and Phillauri is on the same lines as well. The film opened decently, saw some momentum over the weekend and then had stable weekdays, albeit on the lower side. Nonetheless, all of that ensured that the 21 crore budgeted film (with 12 crore already recovered through satellite and music rights), was safe during the course of the week.

This week, another female centric film Naam Shabana has hit the screens and while that is not a very huge competition, it still opens up choices for audiences. All eyes would be on the second weekend for Phillauri to gauge if it eventually manages to touch the 30 crore mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

