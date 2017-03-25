Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri Opens On A Decent Note, Weekend Trending Is The Key

Back in March 2015 when Anushka Sharma’s production NH10 had released, the film had collected 3.35 crore on its first day. Now exactly two years later when the actress has brought her second production on the big screen, Phillauri, the film has seen slightly better numbers, what with 4.02 crore coming in. While NH10 was primarily a multiplex film with violence running right through the narrative, Phillauri has been designed as a family entertainer.

Though one waits to see how audiences react to the entertainment quotient of the film in days to come, for now Phillauri has done well in taking a start at the least, courtesy a smartly designed promotional and marketing campaign by its makers [Anushka Sharma and Fox Star Studios]. As a result, at least up North (where the film’s target audience lies), the footfalls have ranged from decent to good. This is where the film would be eyeing traction over the weekend too as it would be key to go past the safety mark.

The weekend numbers of NH10 were 13.25 crore and as things stand currently, this number should be surpassed by Phillauri too before weekdays kick-start. However, the key would be sustainability and that would be known a little better basis the kind of trending that Phillauri takes today and tomorrow.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder