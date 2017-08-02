Anushka Sharma started her Bollywood journey with the colossal break given by Yash Raj Films opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has an amazing track record with top 3 Khans of Bollywood at the box office. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK and Sultan – all have turned to be profitable ventures.

Her upcoming release with Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, is releasing this week. She made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, though the movie was rejected by critics, it went on to be a blockbuster proving everyone wrong. It collected 84.50 crores back in 2008.It achieved the milestone and was highest Bollywood grosser ever for few days until Aamir Khan’s Ghajini [113.50 crores] ruined the party.

She also starred in Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Shah Rukh Khan but unfortunately, this film became the victim of the clash. Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardar unexpectedly gave King Khan run for his money at the box office. Jab Tak Hai Jaan had managed to collect 120.65 crores and ended up on a profitable note.

Let’s take a look at Anushka Sharma’s highest grossing films with Khans:

Movie Year Lifetime Collection PK 2014 339.50 Cr Sultan 2016 300.45 Cr Jab Tak Hai Jaan 2012 120.65 Cr Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 2008 84.50 Cr

Anushka Sharma’s film PK was the turning point of her career as it went on to become highest grossing movie [339.50 crores] of Bollywood back then. Her unconventional pairing with Aamir Khan was praised by everyone. Her next ‘Khan’tastic film was Sultan with Salman Khan. She nailed the role of a wrestler and shut every critic questioning her ability to play one. Sultan collected 300.45 crores becoming Salman Khan’s highest grosser ever.

Anushka Sharma’s next release Jab Harry Met Sejal is her 3rd film with Shah Rukh Khan and the question is where it will land in the list of Anushka Sharma’s highest grossing films with Khans. The film has to cross the figure of 120 crores to attain the 3rd position in the list.

