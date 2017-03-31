Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has managed to remain stable in its opening week at the worldwide box office. So far, the horror comedy drama has grossed 31.75 crores (nett. 22.68 crores) in India and 8 crores at the overseas box office.

Phillauri currently stands with a global collection of 39.75 crores gross.

Made on a moderate budget of 21 crores, the film has recovered 12 crores from Music and Satellite rights even before its theatrical release. The film has already entered its profitable zone.

Due to the presence of Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar, Phillauri has performed best in northern markets, where maximum collections are contributed from Punjab.

The film is looking around for a lifetime business of approximately 30 crores. Since Naam Shabana and Poorna have released today, Phillauri has lost good amount of screens in its 2nd week, though the collections in its 2nd weekend will give the clear idea about its lifetime business.

Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s 2nd production venture after NH10. NH10 was one of the most profitable films of that year.

Anushka Sharma has enjoyed a great 2016 with Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and continues her successful journey in 2017 with Phillauri.

Directed by Debutant Anshai Lal, Anushka Sharma portrays the character of a friendly ghost named Shashi in Phillauri.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri also features Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in a key role.

Post Phillauri, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project opposite Shah Rukh Khan produced Red Chillies Entertainment, which will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on 11th August.

While, Diljit Dosanjh has currently signed Super Singh, where he’ll essay the character of a Punjabi Superhero. The film will be produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The actor is also in talks with NH10 director Navdeep Singh for ‘Kaneda’, which also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.