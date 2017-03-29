Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri has managed to remain steady at the worldwide box office. Apart from grossing 26.90 crores (nett 19.22 crores) at the domestic market, the horror comedy has also grossed approx 8 crores at the overseas box office. Phillauri now stands with a global collections of 34.90 crores.

Made on a moderate budget of 21 crores, Phillauri has recovered 12 crores before its theatrical release through music and satellite rights, thus, making it a profitable affair for the makers.

Due to the presence of Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar, Phillauri has performed best in northern markets, where maximum collections are contributed from Punjab.

The film is looking around for a lifetime business of approximately 30 crores. Since Naam Shabana and Poorna are releasing this Friday, Phillauri will lose good amount of screens in its 2nd week, though the collections in its 2nd weekend will give the clear idea about its lifetime business.

Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s 2nd production venture after NH10. NH10 was one of the most profitable films of that year.

Anushka Sharma has enjoyed a great 2016 with Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and continues her successful journey in 2017 with Phillauri.

Set in Phillaur, Punjab, the Anshai Lal directorial tells the story of Kanan (Suraj Sharma), who is persuaded by his friends and family to marry a tree to ward off the bad luck afflicting his love-life. To Kanan’s surprise, this awakens an ancient tree spirit Shashi, played by Anushka Sharma.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri also feature Mehreen Pirzada in a key role.

Post Phillauri, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project opposite Shah Rukh Khan produced Red Chillies Entertainment, which will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on 11th August.