Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz deals with the struggle of a boxer and with social issues like caste system, youth politics and the power play of people. Let’s see how it is faring at the box office.

The movie took a slow start because of the buzz was very low. It collected 82 lacs on its first day but picked up on weekend collecting 4.03 crores. It has remained stable on lower side collecting 81 lacs on its 1st Monday. The amount is as equal as Monday, a bit less.

Kashyap who is known for his socio-political dramas like Black Friday, Ugly and Gangs Of Wasseypur, what made him make a film on boxing?

“I intend to start a dialogue through my films. I am a social commentator as a filmmaker and (believe in) capturing the complexity of the society as it is. The idea is that after watching the film Mukkabaaz, if people start talking about the affected area of a sportsman’s life and who is responsible for that, I will be happy,” Kashyap told IANS in an interview.

Sharing the most special moment of the whole journey, Vineet said: “That happened when I got a call from Anurag sir.

“To my surprise, sir called me saying, ‘Vineet I am directing the film, you are in, but there are two things — I will make some changes in the script and you have to become a trained boxer.’

“I remember everything of that conversation. The fact is, I went to sir with the script for his valuable feedback because for me, he is one of the most important parts of my journey to become an actor. But when he called me with the news that he is directing it, I was on cloud nine.”

Mukkabaaz released this Friday is presented by Phantom Films and Colour Yellow Films stars, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Sheirgill.