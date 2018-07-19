Ant-Man And The Wasp India Box Office Day 6: Holding Its Fort Until New Releases!

Ant-Man And The Wasp India Box Office Day 6: After the humongous success of Avengers: Infinity War, the superhero flicks have actually raised the bar even regarding the box office in India. Who would’ve have thought a Hollywood flick will earn 200 crores+ at the box office in 2018. Ant-Man And The Wasp released last week but it’s not been up to the mark

Ant Man And The Wasp stayed fair with 1.75 crores* coming in. With 25.55 crores* in its kitty so far, it would cross 30 crore over its second weekend and then post that just hang on for a while before new releases arrive next Friday.

In a recent interview the leading star Paul Rudd revealed how this movie has never seen before actions, “Every character in the film has a connection with one another, and hopefully people will relate to that. The visuals are as always stunning, as is the case with Marvel films. But this movie is bananas. There are action sequences that you have never seen before, and it is really funny in a way that might be surprising.”

Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It is slated to release in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources