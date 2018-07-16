Ant Man And The Wasp India Box Office Day 3: It Throws A Pleasant Surprise!

Ant Man And The Wasp India Box Office Day 3: For the Hollywood films, there is yet another affair from the West which is bringing in good numbers. Ant Man And The Wasp has managed to go past the 19 crore mark over the weekend as the collections stand at 19.30 crores. It collected 6.80 crores on Sunday.

This has set the stage for the Marvel film to aim for the 50 crores lifetime, which would be good enough to make it count as yet another superhero success in India.

The film’s success has thrown in a pleasant surprise and rest assured there would be good footfalls in the coming week as well when Skyscraper and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation arrive.

The movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It got released in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On working on the film, Paul Rudd said, “It is pretty great. It doesn’t matter how many films you do, but sometimes you find yourself on a set in a scene and you think, ‘Oh, wow, there’s Laurence Fishburne, and there’s Michael Douglas, and there’s Michelle Pfeiffer’. And they are all talking to each other. And whoa! How did I get here? And it’s pretty cool.”

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder