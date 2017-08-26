Bareilly Ki Barfi & Annabelle: Creation two totally contrast films attracting different sections of audience clashed last Friday at the box office. While Bareilly Ki Barfi opened on a lower note, Annabelle: Creation is surprising with every passing day at the box office.

Annabelle: Creations is one Hollywood film that has gathered immense popularity in India, enough to affect the box office collection of all other films. The movie is still rock steady at the box office despite the release of three Bollywood movies.

A gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band have failed in terms of affecting Annabelle’s business. The movie collected an amount of 2.10 crores on it’s 2nd Friday and now stands with a total of 37.95 crores.

After all the screens being divided after the release of these three big movies, it’s commendable how Annabelle: Creations is still standing tall.Usually if a big Bollywood movie releases, a Hollywood biggie tends to slope down on weekdays. But, it’s not the same case with this horror flick.

The horror film has an edge over other genres as it’s something that targets a large amount of audience. Who doesn’t wants to experience good thrill? But it also has some loopholes in maintaining the line between being scary and being senseless. Not every horror movie scores well because not everyone has the ability to thrill you.

David Sandberg who has previously given us another snoozy-horror in Lights Out tries to bind this thin plot with few spooky scenes. The film is not unbearable, it’s just not something we haven’t seen already. Though the collections say a different story, as it has managed to lure people in its scary house.