Annabelle: Creation Gets A Good Opening At The Indian Box Office

Annabelle: Creation which is a prequel to 2014’s Annabelle and the fourth installment in The Conjuring series had hit the Indian screens on Tuesday which was a national holiday (15th August). The film has had a good start at the Indian box office.

The film collected around 2.5 crores in its preview shows before Friday and approximately 5 crores on it’s 1st Friday at the Indian box office. The film released with Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi and Huma Qureshi’s Partition 1947. The film has a grand total of 11 crores at the Indian box office.

Conjuring series has a high fan following within the Indian audience due to its horror genre. The movie may cross 17 crores in its opening weekend and we must say that is a good amount of collection for this film.

The film has released pan India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs in addition to the English version. Annabelle scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office in 2014. The new film is once again being produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who previously partnered on The Conjuring hit movies. The Conjuring 2 grossed 83.5 crores at the Indian box office.

In Annabelle: Creation, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. They soon become the target of the doll maker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. The film stars Stephanie Sigman (“Spectre”), Talitha Bateman (“The 5th Wave”), Lulu Wilson (“Ouija 2,” “Deliver Us from Evil”), Philippa Coulthard (“After the Dark”), Grace Fulton (“Badland”), Lou Lou Safran (“The Choice”), Samara Lee (“Foxcatcher,” “The Last Witch Hunter”), and Tayler Buck in her feature film debut, with Anthony LaPaglia (TV’s “Without a Trace”) and Miranda Otto (Showtime’s “Homeland,” “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy).