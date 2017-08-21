Annabelle: Creation Continues Its Surprise Run At The Box Office

When, in 2014, John Leonetti came up with his version of Annabelle – a sequence in Conjuring series, though it was a monster at the box office still was bashed because of its senseless horror. The makers then roped David Sandberg for Annabelle: Creation this year and it seems it’s on the same route.

Makers of the film lapped up the opportunity of releasing the film on Independence Day which was early than rest of the world. Annabelle: Creation is the prequel to Annabelle showing how the scary doll came into existence. English horror flicks have a huge market at the Indian box office. The Conjuring series has done well at the box office. There are people craving for this genre in India and due to lack of such movies, they grab the first opportunity to go and watch films like Annabelle.

Annabelle: Creation released on Tuesday, 15th August. The film collected 2.5 crores at the box office in its paid previews (3 days) till Thursday. This was good considering it was not released in many screens throughout the country. It started its surprise run from Friday as it collected a mighty 5 crores on its 1st day. Though facing the competition from this week’s fresh release Bareilly Ki Barfi and previous week’s champion Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the film roared its existence on day 1.

The film showed a huge jump and collected 7.10 crores on its 2nd day. On the other hand, Bareilly Ki Barfi which started on a low note also showed considerable growth on its 2nd day. Annabelle: Creation not showing any signs of drop, was steady on its 3rd day as it has collected 7.60 crores on Sunday. The film now stands with the total of 22.20 crores at the box office. It would be interesting to see where it will end its miraculous run.