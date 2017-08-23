Annabelle Creation Continues To Scare At The Indian Box Office

Bareilly Ki Barfi & Annabelle: Creation two totally contrast films attracting different sections of audience clashed last Friday at the box office. While Bareilly Ki Barfi opened on a lower note, Annabelle: Creation is surprising with every passing day at the box office.

The film started by collecting 2.5 crores at the box office in its paid previews (3 days) till Thursday. This was good considering it was not released in many screens throughout the country because of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha dominance. It started its miraculous run from Friday as it opened brilliantly collecting 5 crores on its 1st day. The film showed a huge jump and collected 7.10 crores on its 2nd day.

After super positive 2 days, it was expected that Annabelle: Creation will hit the ball out of the park on Sunday. The movie did the same as it collected 7.60 crores on Sunday. Enjoying a very good weekend of 22.20 crores, the film was steady as a rock on Monday too. It collected 3.85 crores on its 4th day which was better than the other releases of this week and last week’s retaining champion Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Generally, after such a strong start and with such tough competition, a Hollywood biggie tends to slope down on weekdays. But, it’s not the same case with this horror flick. It has collected 3.60 crores on Tuesday. The film now stands with the total of 29.65 crores at the box office.

The film will face competition from 3 major releases at the box office this week. Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Y-Film’s Qaidi Band. It will be interesting to see how screens will be distributed among so many films. Till then Annabelle Creation is leading of all current releases.