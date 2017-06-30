Allu Arjun’s Telugu rom-com action film Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

The film grossed whopping 100 crores in its opening week in the global markets. It collected around 50 crores alone in the Telugu state of India. Duvvada Jagannadham also happens to be the 2nd highest Telugu opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2.

Pooja Hegde is seen as a fashion designer in the film, who falls for DJ. Hegde recently debuted in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Also starring, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraj and Murali Sharma, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Dil Raju, the team of Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) has shot a major chunk of the film in Abu Dhabi across locations such as Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Intercontinental Hotel, Yas Links Golf Club and Galleria Mall, with access to twofour54’s production services.

Trending :

Duvvada Jagannadham was released in more 1000 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in over 300 screens overseas. The film is the third hit in a row for producer Dil Raju and Arjun, the statement read further.

Allu Arjun, who has a big fan base in Kerala is looking forward to his film’s release in the state today. This will add to the film’s initial collections. They had previously worked in films such as Arya and Parugu.

To celebrate the success of the film, the cast and crew will go on a US Tour from today.

Allu Arjun will soon be seen in debutant Vakkantham Vamsi’s Telugu film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film is scheduled to release in theaters next year.