Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 started on a decent note at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama opened with around 25-30% occupancy in the morning shows across the country.

Though the opening is lesser than Akshay’s previous films Rustom and Housefull 3, the trend seems in the same range of Airlift.

The film is performing best in the circuits of Mumbai, while other centers are not up to the mark.

Since the the film has received positive reviews, a substantial growth is expected from Jolly LLB 2 in the evening and night shows and over the weekend.