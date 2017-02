Jolly LLB 2 has turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, the film has collected 102.44 crores at the domestic market.

It has made a profit of 57.44 crores which takes its profitable percentage to 127.64% profit.

Since Rangoon is arriving tomorrow, Jolly LLB 2 will lose good amount of screens. Will the film be able to touch the 150% mark?

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Huma Qureshi in a lead role.