Akshay’s Jolly LLB 2 Makes 117% Profit At The Box Office

The collaboration with Akshay Kumar has turned out be a profitable affair for the makers of Jolly LLB 2. The film, which was made on a moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, has done of business of 97.92 crores in 11 days at the box office.

The film has made a profit of 52.92 crores which takes its profit percentage to 117.60%.

Looks like, the movie has chances to enter the 100 crore club today. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB 2 is directed by Subhash Kapoor and it also star Huma Qureshi in a lead role.